First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,233. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
