First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 618,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 896,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.
