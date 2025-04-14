First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. 12,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,944. The company has a market cap of $417.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

