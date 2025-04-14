First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.84 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.