First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the March 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 151,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 340,538 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

