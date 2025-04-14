First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the March 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 151,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.55.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
