Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 124,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 50,164 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $32.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSUN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,003,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,490. This represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

