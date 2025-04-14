Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Sells 60,552 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 3.5% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $38,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $191.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $125.06 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

