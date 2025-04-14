Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,585.65. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

