Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.97 ($0.12). Approximately 275,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 648,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.53. The company has a market cap of £27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.25.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

