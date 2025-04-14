GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $857,556.63 (GME)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and $857,556.63 worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. The official website for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is gamestop-coin.vip. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum.
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
