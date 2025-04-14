GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $857,556.63 (GME)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and $857,556.63 worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. The official website for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is gamestop-coin.vip. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00005557 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $863,494.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamestop-coin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.