GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $320.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.