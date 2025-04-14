General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $496,484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,989,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,926,000 after purchasing an additional 924,982 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

