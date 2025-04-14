International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Giles Adu bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,634.83).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INPP stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.48) on Monday. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.22.

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

About International Public Partnerships

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.14%.

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

