GOHOME (GOHOME) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.26 Million

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, GOHOME has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One GOHOME token can now be purchased for approximately $244.57 or 0.00288975 BTC on exchanges. GOHOME has a market cap of $122.26 million and $3.41 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. The official website for GOHOME is gohometoken.com. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 245.11998295 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,425,733.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOHOME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

