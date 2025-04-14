Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $24.88. Grail shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 218,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Grail Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

