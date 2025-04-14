Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.24.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

