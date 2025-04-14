Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Up 5.0 %

Amentum stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

