Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 43,591.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,241,000 after buying an additional 589,359 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $309.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average of $299.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.