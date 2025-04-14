Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,106 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

