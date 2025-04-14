Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AZZ worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,798,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

