Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of New York Times worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

