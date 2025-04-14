Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $244.96 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

