Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.76 Million in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 506,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Arhaus Stock Down 1.1 %

Arhaus stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

