Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 38,365 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,365 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after buying an additional 240,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,090,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PTC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,379 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 1.1 %

PTC opened at $145.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.55. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

