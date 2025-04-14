Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.87, but opened at $60.90. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 1,108,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,935,000 after buying an additional 11,366,972 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $78,711,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 798,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,369,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

