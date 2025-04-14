Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $24.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 738 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

