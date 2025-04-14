Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $14.48. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 482,750 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 539.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.