Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 440.4% in March

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,258,000 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the March 15th total of 1,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Guangshen Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.25. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.