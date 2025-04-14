Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Guess? has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess? has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.