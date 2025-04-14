Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Guess? has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.
Guess? Stock Performance
Shares of GES opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess? has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
