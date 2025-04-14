Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $5,832,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 407,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

