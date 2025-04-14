Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,449,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,747,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

