Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.