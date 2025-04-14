Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $516,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,704,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,394,000 after acquiring an additional 71,821 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 556.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

