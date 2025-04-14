Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $111.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.