Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,870,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.