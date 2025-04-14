Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,977,000 after purchasing an additional 350,277 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,560,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.13.

TT stock opened at $346.17 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

