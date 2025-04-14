Harber Asset Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 4.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.2 %

SCHW opened at $76.97 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.