Harber Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Entegris comprises approximately 2.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 4,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Up 1.2 %

Entegris stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

