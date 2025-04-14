Harber Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,795 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.3% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 284,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of PayPal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.