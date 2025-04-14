HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 23.3 %

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $4.02. 24,531,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.86. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.