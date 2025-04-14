Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

NYSE HP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. 519,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after buying an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,254 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

