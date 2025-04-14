Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

NYSE:HRI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.79. 125,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89. Herc has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

