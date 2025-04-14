Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $296.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $212.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

