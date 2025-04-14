Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.41. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $162.84 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

