iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About iAnthus Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.