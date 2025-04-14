iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.