Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Radius Recycling accounts for about 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 1.01% of Radius Recycling worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 13,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $818.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.94 million. Analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

