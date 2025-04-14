Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $875.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,073.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

