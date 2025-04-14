Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,358,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.59 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.