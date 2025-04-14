Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.