Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Safe Dividend Stocks as Investors Seek to Reset Diversification
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox Hopes Targeted Advertising Hits the Mark With Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks on Sale After Wild Market Swing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.