Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

